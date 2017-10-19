Hollywood Stories: Howard Stern, Oprah Rip Harvey Weinstein

Which almost 70-year-old rocker is expecting a child with this 30-something wife? Plus, Howard Stern and Oprah rip Harvey Weinstein. This dirt and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

68-year-old Billy Joel is expecting a child with his 35-year-old wife, Alexis.

Oprah Winfrey had some words of wisdom on CBS This Morning talking about Harvey Weinstein, calling it a “watershed moment.”

Howard Stern who was on Jimmy Kimmel and in his own style put it into perspective saying, “This big fat guy, what does he think? No girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey naked and is gonna get aroused.”

Taylor Swift’s new album will reportedly deal with a bunch of her celebrity feuds.

Joe Buck, while calling a baseball game, he was forced to read some television promos.

Yesterday, we had the clip of Corey Feldman on The View talking about him and Corey Haim and how they were abused by Hollywood sexual predators. And Barbara Walters‘ response was “you’re damaging an entire industry.”

Alicia Keys is returning as a judge on Season 14 of The Voice. She won Season 12 but skipped 13. The other judges are Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and first-time judge, Kelly Clarkson!

Fashion Police has been canceled after its 20-year run. Here’s an unaired clip of the late Joan Rivers!