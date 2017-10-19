Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Those coin-operated vacuum cleaners at the car wash… how much money in quarters do you think they produce? Police in Maryland believe this conman removed over $200,000 over three years and no one noticed. He used a specially built tool to open the machine.

Hartford ranks #16 on a list of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Most popular Halloween costumes this year? Donald Trump, Wonder Woman, and Hugh Hefner. Also popular, the adult avocado and Winnie the Pooh.

What’s better than a Birkin? The Mouawad diamond purse – it’s most valuable handbag ever made including 4500 diamonds, including 105 yellow, 56 pink, and weighs 381 karats. It’ll set you back $3.8 million.

Brilliant but devious – a guy in France at an airport bus terminal would walk up to the bus with a large suitcase, get in the suitcase and zip it up, they load the suitcase – he gets OUT in transit, robs other suitcases, then gets back in and arrives at the destination.

Lucy Treccasse in Cabot, PA is 112-years-old. Her secret? Never drink coffee(!!?), but have a beer every day.

At an outdoor wedding in Brazil, a muddy stray dog lied down on the bride’s wedding dress train and ruined it during the ceremony. They shooed the dog away, but it came back and it rested at her feet all over again. They adopted the dog.

