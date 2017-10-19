Craig & Company: Jokes Back Asswards- 10/19

Craig & Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Napa Valley wildfires and the San Francisco 49ers.

Name two northern California disasters.

Physics, economics, and chemistry.

Name two Nobel prizes and what Bill and Hillary haven’t had since 1992.

Solo.

Name a new Star Wars movie and how low Harvey Weinstein’s life has sunk.

Elizabeth and Tyra

Name two banks many men dream about making deposits in.

Jack-HO-lanterns

What will Kim Kardashian turn her pumpkins into this year?

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00!