By Robyn Collins

CBS is scheduled to release Michael Jackson’s Halloween just in time for the spooky holiday.

The animated adventure features the voices of voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Lucy Liu, as well as other stars yet to be revealed. The soundtrack will consist of songs from the pop icon’s catalog of hits.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween airs Oct. 27 at 8pm on CBS.

Check out a preview below.