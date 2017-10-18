Hollywood Stories: Brother Bob Weinstein – Also A Creep

Turn out Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein is also a creep. Plus, Blac Chyna sues the Kardashians! And Ed Sheeran cancels five shows. The scoop on all this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Weinstein Company board of directors. He was fired as co-chairman.

His brother Bob Weinstein, meanwhile, has been accused of inappropriate behavior, too! Amanda Segel, a showrunner on the show Mist says he invited her to dinner, which she thought was a professional meeting, but he asked her inappropriate questions about how old she was saying that he didn’t want to date anyone younger than his daughter. He invited her to his hotel room, she declined. The questions and comments didn’t stop until her attorney told him that if he didn’t stop, she’d leave the show.

Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon both came forward with their horrifying assault situations. Jennifer was in a nude line-up to audition for a role and the FEMALE director told them if they wanted the role, they had to lose 15 lbs! They had pasties covering their parts. Reese says she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16 – she didn’t name him.

Kevin Smith who has made movies for Harvey Weinstein can’t get over this – he’s donating his Weinstein residuals to a charity for women in filmmaking. He feels like it’s a kick to the gut.

Ed Sheeran had to cancel five upcoming shows in Asia because of his bike injury. He broke his right wrist and left elbow.

Ron Howard has announced the title of the new Hans Solo movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters May 25.

Jimmy Kimmel had David Letterman on his show. Dave talks about giving over the top gifts, including tires, wrapped individually!

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and the whole famous family over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations. She claims they slut-shamed her on the internet, killed off her TV show, and that Rob abused her.

Corey Feldman warned The View in 2013 about sexual abuse in Hollywood.

Netflix is planning 80 new movies next year far more than any major studio! They plan to spend $8 billion! One show next year is an untitled six episode series they picked up from david letterman.

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas will be on Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke and they sing a Grease classic!