Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day, so if you can guess how many Hostess cupcakes fit inside a Ford Focus, you win a year supply of cupcakes. But not the car.

Starbucks has taken ridiculous heat over the plain red coffee cup in recent years. But this year, there’s a Christmas tree on every cup.

A restaurant in Long Beach, CA, Sweet Dixie Kitchen was caught in the act! People love their chicken, it’s almost as good as Popeye’s… that’s because they’d been sneaking Popeye’s into the kitchen for years and reselling it for twice the price.

Who is Sirio Maccioni? He’s the famous musician who opened iconic New York restaurant Le Cirque in 1974–an exclusive place with a who’s who of guests–but it will close on New Year’s Eve.

The character Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp has made him tons of bank. The role was originally offered to Jim Carrey who turned it down to play Bruce Almighty.

Elton John is done with his Las Vegas residency on May 19th. He did ‘The Red Piano’ followed by 200 performances of ‘The Million Dollar Piano.’

The open marriage of Shawn and Larry King is over. Larry has been married 7 times.

