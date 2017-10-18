Can’t Beat Christine: October 18, 2017

Mike from Berlin stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine and it didn’t go so well for him! Find out what went down and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

The Burns Brothers are well known for their award-winning documentaries. Name one of the brothers.

Ken or Rick

A stranded family in a remote part of Scotland was rescued by what form of transportation?

The Harry Potter train

Carrie Fisher once sent something to a sexual harasser, what was it?

A cow’s tongue — in a Tiffany box!

What celebrity’s website is filled with junk science?

Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop

Russian trolls learned about America by watching what TV show?

House of Cards

