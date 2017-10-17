Hollywood Stories: Carrie Fisher, Greatest of All Time

A reminder why Carrie Fisher is awesome, the fate of the Weinstein Company revealed, and the #metoo movement goes viral. Read all about it!

Before she passed away last year, Carrie Fisher sent a proverbial F.U. to anyone who sexually harasses anyone she knows. A woman named Heather Ross, who had been working with Carrie, told the story of how Carrie came to her rescue when she revealed how this producer had sexually harassed her.

“About two weeks later, [Carrie] sent me a message online and said ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany’s box wrapped with a white bow.’ Okay, what was inside? She was like it was a cow tongue… with a note that said ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours, in a much smaller box.’ I about died.”

Carrie certainly made her point. That’s hilarious!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand has received the Rusty Razor Award from a magazine called The Skeptic. The award is given to the best peddler of pseudo-science, and the magazine said it was surprised how many nominations Goop received!

Alyssa Milano’s hashtag #metoo has gone viral around the world. She came up with a viral campaign where she wanted to get the word out to show other women how many women have been sexually assaulted and sexually harassed. She simply asked women to either tell their story and end it with #metoo, or just simply write hash tag #metoo. In 24 hours it had been tweeted almost 500,000 times. Martha Stewart has added her name to the list, and America Ferrera said she was assaulted when she was only 9 years old.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

It’s kind of freeing to be able to join the other throngs of women and feel like you didn’t imagine it, you’re not alone, and you’re not crazy.

Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones says the group was a prostitution ring, saying she was pressured to have sex with music industry executives. The founder of the Pussycat Dolls called her claims disgusting and ridiculous lies.

We’re all going to be out of a job soon to be replaced by a 5-year-old little girl named Madeline, who is too adorable for words! Here she is interviewing P!nk:

The Weinstein Company appears to have a buyer… Donald Trump’s best friend Tom Barrack’s company Colony Capital, who previously purchased Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch. It looks like they’re going to swoop in and help liquidate everything.

What’s really bad about this is all the employees of that company might be out of a job because of Harvey’s actions… though Colonial Capital still needs people who know what they’re doing to run the business, so maybe not?

In 2008, Sarah Ann Masse– who was a teen at the time– interviewed for a nanny job with the Weinsteins, and Harvey answered the door in his underwear. “He opened the door wearing only boxer shorts and an undershirt. I obviously thought it was strange, I tried to just continue to conduct myself professionally, you know just look at his face and answer his questions,” she said. “All I wanted to do was to finish the interview and get out of there. He pulled me in for very tight, very long hug. Keep in mind he’s still only wearing boxer shorts and undershirt. And during this hug, he said ‘I love you’.”

Who answers the door in their underwear???

Yahoo has a report claiming that Russian troll factories were required to watch House of Cards to learn enough about American politics to comment on social media, and in the comments section of websites.

Charlie Puth was going to do American Idol, but then his song “Attention” became a huge hit, and all of a sudden his schedule filled up. He said he no longer had the time to do Idol.

After 51 years, the Star Trek find franchise just dropped its first f-bomb ever… and it took less than ten seconds to drop another one! This happened on Star Trek Discovery, the new series streaming on CBS All Access, so it doesn’t have to follow the same content guidelines as the network.

But… what is the purpose of that? Just to drop an f-bomb on STAR TREK???