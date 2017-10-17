Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

37-year-old Christopher Wilson was under arrest in Ohio. It all began when he had a tattoo made across his forehead that said, “I’m a porn star…” and below that, some words we can’t say on the radio. Then came the groping and his arrest.

A guy who handled food delivery at a juvenile detention center in Texas took a day off and when he was off, they realized that for over a decade, he’d been stealing every food order and then reselling them. They believe he stole $1.2 million in food deliveries!

A stranded family was rescued by the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express train! They were stranded in a remote part of Scotland and the train used in the movie was passing through. The conductor saw them and diverted their scheduled stop to pick them up.

Northern Michigan is offering a degree in medicinal marijuana production in chemistry.

At a Phoenixville mayor’s forum for candidates, one–Dave Gautreau–promised to investigate the use of drug-sniffing… bunnies? Problem was, it was an April Fool’s hoax!

In Kentucky there’s a retired racehorse program, there’s also a Super 8 motel that advertises at pet-friendly and a woman showed up with her retired racehorse to stay over… and they let her!

