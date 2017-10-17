Be First To Purchase Tickets To All-Star Christmas: Night One

96.5 TIC is proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night One, starring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday December 7th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can be among the FIRST to get your tickets with the 96.5 TIC exclusive presale!

Tickets go on sale Friday October 20th at 10am through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet… but from 10am Tuesday 10/17 until Thursday 10/19 at 10pm ONLY, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

CLICK THIS LINK and enter special password “fall” to buy your tickets starting Tuesday at 10am!!!

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm Thursday October 19th… so Get Your Tickets Now!!!