In the drug-infested ’70s and ’80s, some users would walk around with the “donut effect” on their lips — the powder. Fast forward to today’s crystal meth culture. Cops in Orlando pulled over a guy and found what they thought was crystal on the seat of the car. It actually bits of a Krispy Kreme donut.

There’s a story out of England – nagging wife battered husband so bad the guy took off and lived in the woods behind their home for ten years. He recently resurfaced.

Police in Florida weren’t sure what the fetish was, but a guy broke into a home, took off his clothes, and opened a can of pineapple chunks.

Starbucks is planning to sell a zombie frappucino at the end of the month – made with green apple powder and the whipped cream is pink, like brains.

Reporters on TV, you see them live on the scene saying, “As you can see behind me…” and you gotta see this one! Fox 13 in Memphis was doing a stand-up piece on the edge of a wooded area because of a cougar or mountain lion which had been spotted. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize there was a small house cat sitting there…

A couple was busted for having sex in a bar bathroom in Tennessee – they were very loud, they didn’t stop. So the cop said, okay you’re drunk, just go home, but they went out into a port-a-potty in front of the bar and continued. This time they were arrested for public intoxication and indecent exposure.

