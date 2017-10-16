Can’t Beat Christine: October 16, 2017

Megan from Willington stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine and this one was close! Find out what went down and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Marie Osmond just turned 58. She’s a little bit a country, while her brother is a little bit rock-n-roll. What’s her brother’s name?

Donny

Saturday Night Live had a massive resurgence and ad prices are going up. 30-second spots are going for $230,000 each. Which of these comedians was never a cast member: Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, or Dave Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle

Austin Rogers finally lost on Jeopardy! after winning more than $400,000! When did this current version of Jeopardy! come on the air: 1974, 1984, or 1994?

1984

Everyone is talking about Eminem’s freestyle rap ripping apart Donald Trump last week. On which awards show did this take place?

BET Hip-Hop Awards

