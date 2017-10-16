Watch Bruno Mars Perform ‘Just the Way You Are’ in Spanish

By Scott T. Sterling

Bruno Mars brought something special to the One Voice: Somos Live! benefit telethon over the weekend.

Related: Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran Lead AMAs 2017 Nominations

The pop star rolled out a stripped-down bilingual version of 2010 hit, “Just the Way You Are.”

All proceeds from the event will be shared among nine different organizations working to provide relief to the people of Puerto Rico, who are still suffering after the catastrophic Hurricane Maria. Donations to the One Voice: Somos Live! campaign can be made here.

Check out Bruno’s performance below.