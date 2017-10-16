All-Star Christmas: Night One ft. Fall Out Boy, Bleachers & Arizona

96.5 TIC is proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night One, starring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and Arizona at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday December 7th!

This year, 96.5 TIC is celebrating the holiday season with some truly rocking artists! Don’t miss Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and Arizona live!!

Tickets go on sale Friday October 20th at 10am through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet. 96.5TIC will hold an exclusive PRESALE starting Tuesday October 17th… use code Fall to be among the first to purchase your tickets!

