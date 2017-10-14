Jimmy Fallon: Covert Operation or True Blue?

Jimmy Fallon has poked fun of some of the best, from silly parodies to his renowned singing of pop favorites! But when it comes to President of the United States, Donald Trump, Fallon doesn’t even give him a nod in that joking direction. Why? Some sceptics say it is because Fallon is a closet Republican, Trump supporter, while others say he fears for his job and it’s purely job security. Jimmy clears the air to US Weekly by stating “poking fun at the POTUS” is simply “not his style. He goes on by insisting that politics has never been his thing; he is an entertainer and refuses to be something that he is not. In essence, Jimmy Fallon is being true to himself and his followers. Go Jimmy, stay strong!