IMPACT: P!nk’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Read More

Jimmy Fallon: Covert Operation or True Blue?

By Jimmy Ferrara

Jimmy Fallon has poked fun of some of the best, from silly parodies to his renowned singing of pop favorites!   But when it comes to President of the United States, Donald Trump, Fallon doesn’t even give him a nod in that joking direction.   Why?  Some sceptics say it is because Fallon is a closet Republican, Trump supporter, while others say he fears for his job and it’s purely job security.  Jimmy clears the air to US Weekly by stating “poking fun at the POTUS” is simply “not his style.  He goes on by insisting that politics has never been his thing; he is an entertainer and refuses to be something that he is not.  In essence, Jimmy Fallon is being true to himself and his followers.  Go Jimmy, stay strong!

More from Jimmy Ferrara
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Now: The Fame Files

Listen Live