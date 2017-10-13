Hollywood Stories 10/13: It’s Friday the 13th!

A creepy, new movie debuts for Friday the 13th! Plus, Kate Beckinsale says Harvey Weinstein harassed her when she was a teen. And Jennifer Aniston donates to Puerto Rico! Get all this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Today is Friday the 13th! Those movies were scary when they first came out, but now they aren’t anymore. And in theaters today is a movie called Happy Death Day, it’s kinda like Groundhog Day, but with a scary theme where this girl keeps reliving her own murder.

Back in 2016, Rose McGowan tweeted that she was raped by an unnamed Hollywood honcho. And now she says it was Harvey Weinstein.

And add Kate Beckinsale to the list of women that Harvey Weinstein has harassed. She was 17-years-old at the time. He told her to meet him in the hotel lobby, that they were going to go to a conference room, but then the meeting was “moved to his room.” He answered the door in a bathrobe and offered her alcohol (she was 17)! And she says at the time it didn’t even cross her mind that an older, unattractive man would think she would be sexually attracted to him. Fast forward years later – he runs into her again and he asks her did we do anything when we first met? And she said it dawned on her that he didn’t even remember if she’d sexually assaulted her or not — because he’s done it so many times!

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was spotted on a sushi dinner date with Fifty Shades actress, Dakota Johnson. They were cozy, laughing, and affectionate.

That’s it for bartender Austin Rogers on Jeopardy! He lost, but not before winning over $400,000! Oh, and he’s friends with Jimmy Fallon; he’s known him for like 15 years – Jimmy goes to the bar where Austin works.

Kathie Lee Gifford broke into tears as she sang a song about her late husband, Frank.

Jennifer Aniston gave $1 million to Puerto Rico, she split it between Ricky Martin’s foundation and the American Red Cross.