Hats off to Danny Meyer, the king of New York restaurants from Shake Shacks to Gramercy Park to Union Square Cafe. He’s starting no tipping at his restaurants and not only reimbursing waitstaff for all lost tips, he’s adding the same amount of money for kitchen staff who never get a dime of tip money.

Speaking of restaurants, Dover sole can go for $50 these days! And for the guy fishing off the coast of England, the fish jumped out of the water and into his mouth! It took six tries by paramedics to get it out because of the gills.

New at Tim Horton’s coffee chain, the Buffalo Latte — sweet mocha coffee and they mix in tangy buffalo sauce.

For breakfast at the Manila Millionaire’s Social club in Miami, may we suggest the Golden Cristal Donut – it’s filled with Cristal champagne and topped with edible 24 karat gold, delivered from the bakery by Rolls Royce and they are $1200 a pop.

That giant stogie always smoked by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill which became known “The Churchill” — well, one of his half-smoked cigars from 1947 was just auctioned for $12,000!

We’ve heard of genetic deformities over the years. Consider four generations of the Dasilva family in Brazil – 12 fingers, 12 toes all fully functional. And this week, a brand new baby in the family – yup, 12 and 12.

A 25-year-old guy in Wisconsin was at a bar and he butt-dialed 911 just as he announced he was gonna drive drunk. He was already on bail for DUI.

An East Orange, NJ man was watching TV and the $24 million dollar New York Lottery prize was about to expire unclaimed. News anchor on TV said to check your old shirts, so Jimmy Smith did just that… and in the old shirt was the winning ticket!

