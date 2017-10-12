Matt Munson: Where To Go To Meet Singles

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

Gina is always hearing about places to go to meet people and she needed a man’s opinion on the usual suggestions.

Grocery Stores

It’s always awkward to approach someone there – what if they’re just trying to get their food and go home? And you don’t know if they’re single or not – they don’t always wear their wedding rings.

The Gym

Tricky one because you don’t wanna bother someone while they’re working out. You can say hello and then maybe if they take it further, you have a chance. And Gina says the classes are usually all women, so where will she meet men?

Volunteering

This is a nice one. Everyone there is for the same reasons.

Dog Park

Gina doesn’t have a dog but thinks that would be a good way to connect.

Church

Another tricky one – they’re all families there!

Home Depot/Lowe’s

Not to stereotype, but you don’t have a guy to do those things for you if you’re in there. It should make it clear to the males in there that you’re available, but they are focused on their tools.

Casino

That could be your ace in the hole!