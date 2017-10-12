Hollywood Stories 10/12: Ben Affleck Apologizes

Ben Affleck apologizes, while Harvey Weinstein may be suicidal. And Gwenyth threw shade at Harvey back in 1998. Get all this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Ben Affleck is apologizing for groping Hilarie Burton on MTV in 2003. And then there was another video was circulating where he has a French-Canadian reporter in his lap, but she’s not complaining about it – she said it was all an act for the camera and not to get on his case about it. But Hilarie is accepting the apology, which was over Twitter.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Alec Baldwin had another epic meltdown in New York City, a witness he was seen getting into it with a guy in an SUV – he threw a drink at him, they went back and forth and he kept telling the guy, “get out of the car, you meatball!”

Taylor Swift is releasing an app called ‘The Swift Life’ it will be all-encompassing social media experience.

Andy Cohen will replace Kathy Griffin on New Year’s Eve Live on CNN alongside Anderson Cooper.

Harvey Weinstein sparked concerned that he might be suicidal. His daughter called 911. And he flipped reporters a double bird outside his attorney’s office. He’s getting ready to check into rehab in Arizona. His handlers originally wanted him to go to Switzerland.

Gwenyth Paltrow appeared on Letterman in 1998 and throws shade at Harvey Weinstein for being a “coercer.”

And on 30 Rock, Jenna says she “turned down Harvey Weinstein on 3 out of 5 occasions.”

James Van Der Beek says he’s had his own fair share of run-ins with old powerful Hollywood men who said he’d trap him in the corner and grope and make suggestive comments.

On The Man Show, Jimmy Kimmel made women guess what was in his pants by feeling around.

The owners of the Breaking Bad house in Albuquerque are putting a fence around it because of all the vandalism and unwanted attention. People like to throw pizzas on the roof.

The bearded Jeopardy! champ from New York, Austin Rogers, is still going strong – he won again last night pushing his total winnings to above $400,000. He talks about his wardrobe, mostly purchased from Manhattan thrift shops saying, “People on the upper east side give away good things, except healthcare apparently.”