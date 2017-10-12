Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Year after year, how do the big brands make a profit while still offering you the same price for that item? They make the items smaller!

Starbucks at the grocery store isn’t a full pound of coffee, is it? 30 oz. Maxwell House is now 26. oz. The 154 sheet roll of Charmin is now 142 sheets. Cans of Coca-Cola once 10 oz., became 8, then 6 oz. for the same price.

In Maine, a teacher might qualify as a klepto… she won the million dollar Global Teacher’s prize, but then shoplifted a $15 blouse and a leash for her dog.

Here are some ridiculous excuses people use for being late to work:

I thought a tube of super glue was my contact solution.

My hair got caught in a fan.

I thought it was Saturday.

I woke up and thought I was still on vacation.

I drove to my old job out of habit.

A research center says 42% of america is now single (not married). It’s gone from 39% to 42%.

Pizza Hut has created a new parka which is made out of the same material they use for their pizza delivery bags – with the silver lining inside to keep you warm.

Goldilocks is alive and well in Denver where a mama bear, papa bear, and baby bear broke into a pizza restaurant and made a meal out of pizza dough and salami – they ate 40 lbs of dough!

Amazon is now allowing teens (ages 13-17) to shop using their own accounts, you have to have your parents’ permission. And parents will get a notification on their account and they can approve or deny the purchase.

