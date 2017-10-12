Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Because she’s an actress.

Why did Meryl Streep appear to be shocked to find out about Harvey Weinstein?

Poetry, a bouquet of flowers, and Harvey Weinstein.

Name three things that are always touching.

Olive Garden pasta passes and Harvey Weinstein accusers.

Name two things that are never-ending.

Sex addiction clinic and every actress in the world.

Name something Harvey Weinstein has entered and something he’s tried to.

Trump’s approval ratings and Harvey Weinstein’s pants.

Name things in the news for dropping.

One that’s stirred with his erection.

What is Harvey Weinstein consider a good, stiff drink?

“That’ll do, pig.”

What did James Cromwell say to an animal and what a judge will say to Harvey Weinstein.

