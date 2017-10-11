Win Tickets To An Advance Screening Of THE SNOWMAN

Want to see an advance screening of THE SNOWMAN at a Hartford area theater on October 18th? Keep reading to find out how you can enter to win tickets!

About THE SNOWMAN:

Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller.

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

RATED R. IN THEATERS OCTOBER 20TH.

Click this link to Enter To Win complimentary passes for you and guest to the advance screening on Wednesday October 18th!