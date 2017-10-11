Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News ! Here are some of today’s highlights !

-New York real estate news – Sting and Trudie Styler sold their “startup” penthouse on Central Park West — it sold for $50 million.

-And why did J.Lo sell her New York penthouse for $27 million? She and A-Rod are moving into new digs on Park Ave.

-When it comes to copyrighted images, one of the most guarded is Mohammed Ali. And when Fox TV used the image and name in the opening Super Bowl montage they didn’t get permission, so Ali Enterprises is suing for $30 million!

-Two decades ago, Apple was all but dead as a company – today a new survey 64% of American households have at least one Apple product.

-The great world champion pumpkin weigh-off won by Joel Holland, the pumpkin weighs 2,363 lbs! He wins cash of $7 per pound!

Two alcohol stories:

-A couple in Florida watching the Packers/Cowboys game last Sunday and made a bet where they would burn the losing team’s jersey. The guy lost and he was wearing his Cowboys jersey. And he burned it… while he was wearing it.

-Another guy in Florida ended up on a dead-end street but instead of turning around, he decided to back up and give himself some runway. He tried to jump his Toyota Corolla over the 20-foot canal… he totaled it.

