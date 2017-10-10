Hollywood Stories 10/10: Harvey Weinstein Ruined His Own Brand

By Christine Lee
Filed Under: hollywood stories
Harvey Weinstein (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

The Weinstein brand is now toxic. Plus, where hadn’t Oprah been since 1988? These Hollywood stories and more!

Back in 2004, a New York Times reporter was working on a piece on Harvey Weinstein’s behavior with women and it got squashed because Matt Damon and Russell Crowe threw their support behind him. The story was printed, but with all the scintillating stuff and accusations removed. Yesterday women were coming forward with graphic descriptions of his behavior. Even George Clooney broke his silence and called it disgusting. But fashion designer Donna Karan–a longtime friend of Weinsteins–blamed women for how they dress said they’re asking for it?!?!!?!?

The Weinstein name is toxic right now and the company hired an ad agency to come up with a new name. They’re removing Harvey’s name from any credits going forward. For now, his wife fashion designer, Georgina Chapman Marchesa, is standing by him, but people are saying they’re gonna split.

Here’s a killer workout — OJ Simpson lost 100 lbs in last several months in prison because he’d been working out with a former bodybuilder… who happened to be serving time for murder, arson, and kidnapping.

Oprah told Ellen she went to the bank for the first time since 1988. She walked in, waited in line and deposited a check for $2 million.

Melania and Ivana Trump are throwin’ down over the title of First Lady. Jimmy Kimmel had the best line: “And just like that, the Real Housewives of Transylvania” was born.

Gillian Anderson says this season of The X-Files will be it for her.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally arrived!

 

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Tickets on Sale Now!

Listen Live