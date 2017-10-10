Hollywood Stories 10/10: Harvey Weinstein Ruined His Own Brand

The Weinstein brand is now toxic. Plus, where hadn’t Oprah been since 1988? These Hollywood stories and more!

Back in 2004, a New York Times reporter was working on a piece on Harvey Weinstein’s behavior with women and it got squashed because Matt Damon and Russell Crowe threw their support behind him. The story was printed, but with all the scintillating stuff and accusations removed. Yesterday women were coming forward with graphic descriptions of his behavior. Even George Clooney broke his silence and called it disgusting. But fashion designer Donna Karan–a longtime friend of Weinsteins–blamed women for how they dress said they’re asking for it?!?!!?!?

The Weinstein name is toxic right now and the company hired an ad agency to come up with a new name. They’re removing Harvey’s name from any credits going forward. For now, his wife fashion designer, Georgina Chapman Marchesa, is standing by him, but people are saying they’re gonna split.

Here’s a killer workout — OJ Simpson lost 100 lbs in last several months in prison because he’d been working out with a former bodybuilder… who happened to be serving time for murder, arson, and kidnapping.

Oprah told Ellen she went to the bank for the first time since 1988. She walked in, waited in line and deposited a check for $2 million.

Melania and Ivana Trump are throwin’ down over the title of First Lady. Jimmy Kimmel had the best line: “And just like that, the Real Housewives of Transylvania” was born.

Gillian Anderson says this season of The X-Files will be it for her.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally arrived!