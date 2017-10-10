Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

-Monday night football is on ESPN and ESPN is Disney and Disney is Star Wars, so when they rolled the new trailer last night at the game, stormtroopers stormed the sidelines at Soldier Field in Chicago. BTW, the production cost for that movie? The most ever for a Star Wars movie – $200 million!

-The movie Psycho was the story of Norman Bates and his mother in the spooky house behind the Bates Motel. Turns out Robert Kuefler was a real-life Norman… his mother and brother died of natural causes and he couldn’t part with them. He left them where they passed and they eventually mummified.

-Cocoa Puffs announced a new limited edition flavor – Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs – chocolately with marshmallows!

-What’s the best way to get the flu or a cold this winter? Doctors say the best chance is being herded like cattle as you wait for an enter a commercial airline. It’s all about proximity.

-A new study has proven women are really nicer than men. Reward centers in a woman’s brain lit up after something generous. Men’s were more likely to light up after a selfish decision.

-Today’s irritating buzzwords at the office: “Think outside of the box, won’t you?” “Have more synergy with your co-workers.” “Don’t try to make decisions above your pay grade.” “Let’s table that conversation.”

