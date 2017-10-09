Win Tickets To See Kaleo Live

Kaleo coming to the Dome at Oakdale Theatre this October, and we want to send you to see the show.

Icelandic alt-rockers Kaleo announce today their headlining fall tour “The Kaleo Express,” which will kick off at The House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on August 25th. Since the release of Kaleo’s Elektra/Atlantic debut “A/B,” the band has been an unstoppable force around the globe, earning critical attention for their distinctive fusion of alternative rock and bluesy melodies and playing some of the world’s largest festival stages.

“The Kaleo Express” Fall Tour makes a stop at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre on October 20th. Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Kaleo

With special guest TBA

Friday Oct 20 7:30pm

The Dome at Oakdale

95 So Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

General Admission Tickets: $ 30*

Tickets On Sale Now

Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply / dates and times subject to change