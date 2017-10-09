Take A Hike… For Real!

Every day on the way to the radio station, I pass the section of the Metacomet Hiking Trail on Colt Highway in Farmington. I always wondered what it was all about, so finally, on Saturday my friend and I took the mile hike up Rattlesnake Mountain to Will Warren’s Den! SO worth it! The views are incredible!

The weather was perfect; amazing to be spoiled with a mild day in October. By next week, the foliage will likely be even brighter! If you enjoy a good hike (and prepare accordingly – it is steep and rocky!), this is a fun trail to check out! It was hazy, but we could even see Hartford in the distance! Great way to reconnect with Mother Nature and take it all in!

Plus, I racked up over 14,000 steps on my FitBit for the day! #Goals!

Connecticut is beautiful!

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

