Take A Hike… For Real!

By Lisa Gold
Photo by Lisa Gold

Every day on the way to the radio station, I pass the section of the Metacomet Hiking Trail on Colt Highway in Farmington. I always wondered what it was all about, so finally, on Saturday my friend and I took the mile hike up Rattlesnake Mountain to Will Warren’s Den! SO worth it! The views are incredible!

The weather was perfect; amazing to be spoiled with a mild day in October. By next week, the foliage will likely be even brighter! If you enjoy a good hike (and prepare accordingly – it is steep and rocky!), this is a fun trail to check out! It was hazy, but we could even see Hartford in the distance! Great way to reconnect with Mother Nature and take it all in!

Plus, I racked up over 14,000 steps on my FitBit for the day! #Goals!

22228611 10155578297170491 4578354323359485167 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22228419 10155578297365491 7438196860894369352 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22279687 10155578297410491 9079992320797987543 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22279528 10155578297515491 7154897784683750206 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22221725 10155578297560491 9178949395100263726 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22279868 10155578297605491 4940011700706943757 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22308964 10155578297680491 1527183847900434295 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22221737 10155578297730491 5364416460666532616 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22310532 10155578297750491 2492588197536870798 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

22310144 10155578297815491 6920397125798647712 n Take A Hike... For Real!

Photo by Lisa Gold

 

Connecticut is beautiful!

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

