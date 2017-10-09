Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

-This has been going around all weekend… cute and creative? Or stupid and not funny? Tom has a peanut allergy and his girlfriend is an ER nurse in Jersey. She was surprised when he was carried in on a stretcher, EMTs saying he was in shock due to exposure to peanuts. But then he rolled off the stretcher, got down on one knee and proposed. He had to get permission from the doctors, ambulance, the EMTs… everyone was in on it. (BTW, she said yes).

-McDonald’s is testing a McVegan Burger.

-New emojis from Apple – a trenchcoat an orange heart, and broccoli.

-At the Arizona State Fair, someone is selling a cotton candy burrito. They flatten out the cotton candy, put scoops of ice cream cake and wrap the cotton candy around it like a tortilla.

-Minor League Baseball players united for the MLB Futures game and as Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña and Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada stood side by side, their jerseys appeared to be a play on Disney’s The Lion King motto, “Hakuna Matata.”

-A woman on Instagram posted a photo showing off a weird, new trend – nose hair extensions. They’re fake eyelashes that you attach to your nose hair.

