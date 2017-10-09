Can’t Beat Christine: October 9, 2017

By Christine Lee
Art from Springfield stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine. Can he do it?  Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Jennifer Garner has been getting back into action lady shape, but there’s no word on if it’s for a movie. What actor did she divorce who she’d been married to since 2005?
Ben Affleck

Sam Smith just dropped a new song called ‘Pray.’ What year did he win four GRAMMYs? Was it 2013 or 2015?
2015

Country singer Scotty McCreery turns 23 today. What season of American Idol did he win: 3, 5, or 10?
Season 10. 

A woman sued Junior Mints for what?
Because there was too much air in the packaging.

Subscribers who had been paying $10 a month are now gonna be paying $11 a month on what streaming platform?
Netflix

