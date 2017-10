Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 10-8-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

CLOCKS-Coldplay

KING OF ANYTHING-Sara Bareilles

PHOTOGRAPH-Ed Sheeran

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

HEY THERE DELILAH-Plain White T’s

HONEY I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

YOU OUGHTA KNOW-Alanis Morissette

IF YOU’RE GONE-Matchbox 20

HARDER TO BREATHE-Maroon 5

BUILDING A MYSTERY-Sarah McLachlan

10 AM

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

I DON’T WAANA BE-Gavin DeGraw

CALLING ALL ANGELS-Train

MILES-Phillip Phiilips

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAN-Eurythmics

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

GIRLS CHASE BOYS-Ingrid Michaelson

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME-U2

WALK ON THE OCEAN-Toad The Wet Sprocket

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

11 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

LET IT GO-James Bay

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY-Katy Perry

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

