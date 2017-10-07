5 Songs To Add To Your Wedding Playlist This Fall

I started to share some updates about wedding plans online and on-air recently. That’s because for those who don’t know, I have been engaged since January and TODAY marks one year until my wedding day. It hasn’t surprised my fiance that one of the first things I wanted us to start planning was a solid music playlist. I mean, without the best playlist, the day would just not be the same! So if you’re getting married over the next couple months and still need the perfect song(s) for your wedding or plan to attend a wedding and want to put in the perfect request, here are five songs you should consider adding to your wedding playlist:

Perfect, Ed Sheeran

This is currently one of my favorite songs we’re playing at the station. But the reason why this is the “perfect” song to begin a wedding, whether it’s during the actual ceremony or as a first dance, is because it paints the picture of a beautiful love story. I even found this instrumental version featuring Pachelbel’s Canon that I seriously can’t stop listening to (*purchases sheet music for ceremony*).

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Justin Timberlake

Even though this song came out May 2016, it is still a hit in my book! I keep saying this is the perfect wedding party entrance song because it’s upbeat, fun, and everyone knows it – and you just want to dance whenever it comes on. I was even impressed to find this awesome wedding lipsync video (if only we could pull this off).

I Gotta Feeling, The Black Eyed Peas

Another song that makes me just want to dance is this Black Eyed Peas favorite. I had to Google when this song came out, and it makes me feel kinda old since it was nearly eight years ago. I just love the line, “I gotta feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night.” It really sets the mood for celebration, and this will be one of those songs that any millennial may appreciate hearing at their wedding.

The Way You Look Tonight, Frank Sinatra

Now I may be biased as my grandfather and fiance are huge Sinatra fans, but what I love about this song is it’s just timeless. This is one of those songs that will get everyone of all ages on the dance floor (especially if they haven’t started dancing already). One of the best classics to bring back for your special day.

Don’t Stop Believin’, Journey

It’s the end of the night and you’re going to want to pick a good last song. Not only is this my go-to karaoke song, but anytime it comes on, it just puts me in the best mood. If you want to dig in a little deeper, the meaning behind the song as I interpret is the perfect send off for the happy couple after getting married: “Don’t stop believin’, hold on to that feelin’.” You can’t sum up two people getting married better than this. And if you have the guts to sing at your wedding like this bride, I’m sure it would be even more memorable.