Hugh Hefner (2000)

In 1953, Hugh Hefner founded Playboy magazine, which changed the way the world looked at sexuality. Hef passed away on September 27th, at age 91, but he joined Craig and Company back in 2000 to explain what it’s like to be living so many men’s fantasy lifestyle.

Hef is the envy of virtually every guy in the world, and he’s well aware of it. He’s living out many men’s fantasies… but it’s also his own.

The Playboy founder is certainly not shy; he freely admits he enjoys the benefits of Viagra, and that his celebrity as a magazine publisher is how he can attract as many gorgeous women as he does.

Hef describes the connection between Playboy and pop culture, and how the magazine has been a “rite of passage” for so many young men. He’s had every fantasy fulfilled… and in his words that simply means he’s “a lucky fella.”