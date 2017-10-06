Hollywood Stories: Someone Encouraged Trump To Tweet

Who encouraged Trump to continue tweeting? Plus, Cam Newton apologizes! And more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana, said he asked her if he should whether or not he should tweet. And she encouraged him to do it. He also offered her an ambassadorship to the Czech Republic.

Cam Newton put out a video apologizing for sexist comments to the female reporter. The video only came after he lost his yogurt sponsorship.

Producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused of sexually harassing several women over the last three decades, including Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. He said the allegations are false, but he also apologized and said he’s working on improving himself. But obviously not physically.

Greatest interviewer ever! She’s on the British equivalent of The Today Show – it’s called This Morning; she’s the entertainment reporter. She’s interviewing Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford for Blade Runner 2049 and she starts the interview by saying, “Bleak, dystopian, and an absolute nightmare, to be honest with you. That’s just my interview techniques. So let’s talk about the movie.”