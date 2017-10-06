Hollywood Stories: Someone Encouraged Trump To Tweet

By Christine Lee
Filed Under: hollywood stories
(Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Who encouraged Trump to continue tweeting? Plus, Cam Newton apologizes! And more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana, said he asked her if he should whether or not he should tweet. And she encouraged him to do it. He also offered her an ambassadorship to the Czech Republic.

Cam Newton put out a video apologizing for sexist comments to the female reporter.  The video only came after he lost his yogurt sponsorship.

Producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused of sexually harassing several women over the last three decades, including Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. He said the allegations are false, but he also apologized and said he’s working on improving himself. But obviously not physically.

Greatest interviewer ever! She’s on the British equivalent of The Today Show – it’s called This Morning; she’s the entertainment reporter. She’s interviewing Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford for Blade Runner 2049 and she starts the interview by saying, “Bleak, dystopian, and an absolute nightmare, to be honest with you. That’s just my interview techniques. So let’s talk about the movie.”

 

 

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live