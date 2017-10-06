Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

-We all remember the music of Westside Story, the song ‘Maria’? Well, in recent history, Maria is a killer hurricane on Puerto Rico and ‘Almost Like Praying’ is the brand new song to raise money featuring the Hamilton Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, and the original star of West Side Story Rita Moreno. They’re paying for the whole production and raising money for hurricane victims.

-How private was Hugh Heffner’s’s funeral in the crypt next to Marilyn Monroe? So private that there was no coverage and the Girls Next Door were not invited. Just his kids and ex-wife was there.

-Speaking of Marilyn, those famous semi-nude Marilyn Monroe photos are up for auction next week.

-Baltimore High School was evacuated yesterday and five people were taken to the hospital after a hazmat scare… it turned out to be a pumpkin spice air freshener.

-The Netherlands paved one kilometer stretch of roadway in… toilet paper?

-A woman in New York sued Junior Mints because apparently their boxes are underfilled – she found that the box was filled with 43% air.

-Burger King rolled out the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake.

-There’s a company in Massachusetts called DONG Energy, an acronym for Danish Oil and Natural Gas.

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30-10:00!