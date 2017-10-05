Hollywood Stories: Why Did Kelly Ripa Block Seacrest?

Why Kelly Ripa blocked Seacrest from a TV appearance! Plus, why is Meat Loaf being sued over twenty years later? And Tomy Petty’s music sales soar! Get these details and more in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Marilyn Manson has done a lot of drugs, even smoked human bones, but he draws the line at bath salts. He also says he’s a big Trump fan.

Jimmy Kimmel booked David Letterman, Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer for his live week in Brooklyn starting 10/16.

The New York Post claims Kelly Ripa blocked Ryan Seacrest from doing Good Morning America with the American Idol judges because she’s worried they’d steal him like they did Michael Strahan.

Meat Loaf is being sued by some songwriters claiming he stole their song on his 1993 hit, ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ — which was written in 1989. As to why they waited 24 years to file suit, that remains unclear. Statute of limitations is three years.

Cam Newton is in trouble. The Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked by a reporter–who happens to be a woman–a detailed question about a play and he answered, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.” The reporter followed up with him and said, “Are you gonna apologize for what you just said?” And he didn’t.

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

Lionel Richie’s 19-year-daughter Sophia is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s dirtbag ex, Scott Disick.

Sales of Tom Petty’s music have surged 6,216%!

Martha Stewart on prison, “It was horrifying. And nobody should have to go through it.”