Craig & Company Want To #SaveHartford, But…

By Gary Craig
Earlier this week, Craig & Company launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the city of Hartford get out of debt.

Let’s check back and see how that’s going…

So far, we’ve raised $15. We need $80 million. We sent it to every media outlet in the city, but no one picked it up.

So Gary is upset and came up with some new slogans for the city…

Hartford, it’s fun, I swear.

Hartford, we kill sports teams.

Hartford, what happens here nobody knows about.

Hartford, yes, our state’s governor’s name actually is Dannel.

Hartford, what do you expect from a town whose biggest claim is Mark Twain and fireworks on July 10th?

If you’d like to contribute another $15 to help the City of Hartford, click here!

 

