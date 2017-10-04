#SaveHartford with our 96.5 TIC FM Go Fund Me Campaign

By Christine Lee

This is NOT a joke. We here at 96.5 TIC are raising money via Go Fund Me to #SaveHartford from bankruptcy. We ONLY need $80 million. Come on Connecticut millionaires–if 80 of you step up we can get out of debt!!

The city of Hartford is THIS close to declaring bankruptcy and we are trying to save our city. YOU can help!! Donate to our Go Fund Me campaign and LET’S SAVE HARTFORD!

Fox news writes: “Hartford is the latest American city on the  verge of bankruptcy.  The city is facing a deficit of $65 million in 2018 which is on top of a $14 million shortfall this year.”

The money raised will go directly to the city of Hartford.

Together we can make Hartford GREAT again!!!

Click here to donate to the cause. 

And please share, share, share!

