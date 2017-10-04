Hollywood Stories 10/4: Fan Theories on ‘This Is Us’

This is Us is back and Justin Hartley who plays Kevin on the series says fans have some really out there theories on how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies. They don’t want to believe that he died. So they’re like, “It’s all a dream.”

Kate Winslet said she and Leonardo DiCaprio never had romantic feelings for each other and so that’s what made their friendship last for 20 years.

There’s a Jeopardy! contestant who’s racked up over $250,000 in winnings. He’s a bartender, his name is Austin Rogers, he rocks a bushy beard, he makes funny faces and gestures, so people online just love him. And apparently, he’s not a fan of the Eagles.

Jared Leto has been picked to star as Hugh Hefner in an upcoming biopic. Picture Heff in like Playboy After Dark years. Leto won an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club. And he’s with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049.

Jim Carrey says Tommy Lee Jones hated him on Batman Forever and he tells Norm MacDonald about a time that Jim Carrey ran into Tommy Lee Jones at a restaurant. He said “Hey Tommy, how you doing like that and the blood just drained from his face, you know started shaking, ‘I really don’t like you’ and I don’t know I said, ‘gee, man, what’s the problem and I pulled up a chair which probably wasn’t smart and he said ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'”

Kim Cattrell is denying that her diva demands suddenly put an end to Sex And The City 3, she says she never wanted to do it and she’s mad at Sarah Jessica Parker for letting her take the heat.

Us Magazine claims that Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey can’t stand being partners on Dancing with the Stars! There’s a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes even though they’re playing nice for the cameras. You can’t hate your partner. Things are miserable!

Taylor Swift is mourning for the people of Las Vegas – she sent flowers to an officer injured in Vegas and she says there are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels. That pretty much sums up how we all feel.

Finding Your Roots–this show they find out who you’re related to–well, guess what they discovered that Bernie Sanders and Larry David are third cousins!