-Sam Smith appears to be hangin’ out with a guy from 13 Reasons Why – they seem very happy.

-Today is National Taco Day! 95% of Americans say they love them — it’s the most unifying food in the entire country.

-A company is Germany got a tax break for giving their workers free breakfast for the past three years – a plain roll and a free coffee. They did it as a tax write-off, but the court just ruled that it doesn’t qualify as breakfast and ordered to pay $84,000!

-A Taunton, MA couple married on September 9th, happily in love, the same age, from Taunton, born at the same hospital on the same day, at the same time.

-London police are looking for members of a moped gang. They smash and grab handbags made by Prada, Birkin, Fendi or Hugo Boss.

-You know the expression, “You don’t know your ass from your elbow?” Well, the British did a national survey and most people didn’t know the difference between an elbow bone and a coccyx bone.

-Pharrell did a survey on little things that make us happy: Doing a good deed, finding money, getting a compliment from a co-worker, petting your dog or cat, clean sheets, having a good laugh with friends, and… getting a hug from your boss?

-On the loose in Arkansas – driving a black Dodge Charger, with flashing red and blue lights and a badge reading, “Undercover Officer.” Clearly a scam artist, picked up by actual cops.

