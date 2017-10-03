Hollywood Stories: 10/3: Saying Goodbye to Tom Petty

We say goodbye to Tom Petty, Taylor Swift has a new business partnership, and Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional show opening about the Las Vegas shooting. This and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

Tom Petty died after he was removed from life support. The iconic singer was 66-years-old. He was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital on Sunday after he was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu and the accolades and condolences are pouring in. Stevie Nicks credits her entire solo career because she wanted to leave Fleetwood Mac and join the Heartbreakers and he said there’s no girls in the Heartbreakers. But then she started to campaign for him to write her a song and he finally caved and wrote ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.’ There’s a great Tom Petty documentary called Runnin’ Down the Dream.

There was also that time that Homer Simpson learned a few things from Tom Petty! In the episode, Homer wanted to go to fantasy band camp and Tom Petty was there.

George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to a fight. He tweeted, “I challenge you one on one, I use boxing, you can use whatever, ten rounds Vegas.” No word back from Seagal.

There’s an adorable 7-year-old named Poppy who for W Magazine got to interview Pharrell and asked him 5 things that make him happy!

1 God or the universe

2 My family

3. My job making music

4. People recognizing that empathy is the only way we can move forward as a species

5. Seeing other people happy

Jimmy Kimmel started off his show with an emotional opening about his hometown, Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift teamed up with UPS for a commercial and it sounds like a new song is in it! Plus, her pictures are on the trucks! Check it out here!

Hugh Heffner‘s star on the Hollywood walk of fame was vandalized – someone drew a blue crown above his name.