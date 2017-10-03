Did UPS Just Drop a New Taylor Swift Song Into Their Commercial?

Taylor Swift keeps proving she’s a marketing genius. I’ve never seen a UPS truck with ANY advertising on it, until now.

UPS just put out a commercial about their new partnership with Taylor Swift complete with her face on a fleet of brown trucks. Some fans think there’s even a new T-Swift song playing throughout the spot.

Seems like something Tay-Tay would do–she’s a smart businesswoman who’s partnered with some huge companies in the past like Apple, Covergirl and Pepsi just to name a few.

I guess we’ll all have to wait until her new album, Reputation is released on November 10th to find out if that catchy tune in the UPS commercial is indeed a track off the record.