Craig & Company: Lighter Side of the News – 10/3

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: lighter side of the news

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

-Bravo’s Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel takes a lot of criticism on TV, but the Skinny Girl creator is all heart and shows it! She chartered four cargo jets and paid for supplies to be donated to Puerto Rico. And she’s done the same thing in Mexico.

-It’s pumpkin spice WHIPPED CREAM latte weekend at Starbucks, this Thursday through Sunday this week.

-What goes around comes around even if you’ve now taken on religion… Justin Bieber wants to stop living in hotel rooms and he’s attempting to rent a real home in either Brentwood, Malibu, or Beverly Hills. He’s been living in hotel rooms ever since he trashed that place where the Kardashians lived. So far, not a single homeowners association in California has said yes. Biebs is even offering a 100,000 security deposit.

-If you’ve seen any of the newer Planet of the Apes movie, you’ll appreciate the real-life town of Lebanon, OH. What happens when two pet monkeys escape from their cages? Two monkeys become four monkeys… etc. and the town is being overrun by monkeys in trees!

-Most people who really love shopping actually get more pleasure from it than they do from sex!

