Justin Bieber’s Manager Reflects on 2014 Meltdown

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber has come a long way since the dark days of 2014, when the singer was arrested for driving under the influence and seemed to create mischief wherever he went. Manager Scooter Braun was by his side through it all and recently opened up about how serious Bieber’s meltdown really was.

Related: Justin Bieber & David Guetta Share ‘2U’ Video

“It was worse than people realized,” Braun told the Wall Street Journal. “I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place….I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”

Braun says their relationship “really struggled.” Nevertheless, the manager (whose clients include Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen) said his job was to be Bieber’s “rock” on his journey. According to Braun, naysayers in the music business thought Bieber’s moment in the spotlight was over for good.

“Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done,'” he said. “I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise.”

After cleaning his life up, Bieber released the critically and commercially acclaimed Purpose album, toured the world and won his first GRAMMY Award. Justin’s turnaround has been especially satisfying for Braun to see, having spent more than a decade on the singer’s team.

“He’s family. I think the relationship is more like a big brother, especially because he’s become a man,” Braun said. “I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing….He’s great at what he does. But more than that, I am proud of what a good man he is.”

In summary, Braun added: “He changed my life. He is the best in the business.”