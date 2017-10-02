Hollywood Stories 10/2: ‘The Juice’ Is Loose

O.J. Simpson is out, Lionel Richie is in for American Idol, and Harrison Ford doesn’t know Ryan Gosling’s name! This and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

O.J. Simpson was released from prison a little after midnight Sunday morning. His lawyer was quoted as saying that O.J. will definitely live in Florida… but his parole conditions are reporting to a parole officer in Nevada.

The family of Jim Carrey’s late ex-girlfriend released a letter she wrote him in 2013, accusing him of introducing her to cocaine, mental abuse, and disease. The family is suing Jim Carrey for wrongful death over her suicide.

Lionel Richie has officially joined the American Idol judges panel. Luke Bryan spoke on the whole deal: “I’m so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC’s American Idol. I will be joined with the beautiful Miss Katy Perry, my hero Mr. Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest.” If you combine Lionel’s pay with Luke Bryan’s… you get Katy Perry’s. Usually it’s men who always get paid more than women.

Monty Hall, host and creator of Let’s Make a Deal has died at age 96.

Gwen Stefani is ringing in the holidays, and she dropped a new song off her upcoming album “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” She’s managed to make “Santa Baby”– which is already sexy– even sexier. Gary hates it… Christine loves it. Listen here and decide whose side you’re on:

The season opener of Saturday Night Live featured Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone… and then there was the after party where Beyonce joined musical guest Jay-Z, along with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez, Emma Stone, Alicia Keys, and Diddy. Colin Jost arrived arrived in a car with his girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, but she didn’t go to the after party. Guess she was just riding around in the vehicle?

Marilyn Manson has cancelled his next nine tour dates, following an on-stage incident on Saturday in New York, where he was crushed by a falling prop. Two giant pistols were crossed above each other on stage, and Manson was fooling around with them when they fell forward onto him. He was rushed backstage and to the hospital, and no one even knows what his condition is at this point.

On Friday, we aired a hilarious joke from Harrison Ford, who is quite the card. Here he is on The Graham Norton Show, pretending to not know Ryan Gosling, his costar in Blade Runner… while Ryan was sitting right next to him on couch!