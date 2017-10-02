Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

-Does anyone remember the dramatic police takedown of CT tennis star James Blake as he waited for a limo in front of his NY hotel to take him to the US Open? Cop thought he was a suspect they were looking for, it was a really physical takedown. The cop who injured him is suing Blake because he says his entire life is now hell – he’s been on modified duty ever since. Blake says it was a case of “they all look alike” racial profiling.

-Over a period of two decades, a woman named Montana Brown beat cancer twice, beginning when she was two. She became a pediatric oncology nurse who now works at the same hospital that treated her.

-Did you hear about Erin Macke, the woman in Iowa. She traveled to Oktoberfest in Germany to get a good buzz on… leaving her four children (ages 6-12) home alone!

-Colorado construction worker fell 8 stories and lived! A porta-potty broke his fall!

-Cops in the Netherlands pulled over a guy with a bumper sticker reading, “I love ketamine.” And guess what they found when cops searched his car…

-When Don McCloud of Edmonton Alberta got divorced, he didn’t mind paying the 15,000 in alimony, but he wasn’t giving up his season hockey tickets. It led to a two-year court battle!

-In Ireland, A.J.’s Cafe is famed for its beef stew… before they closed the place down after examining the droppings of three exotic birds who made their homes in the ceiling rafters in the kitchen!

