Can’t Beat Christine: October 2, 2017

Dan from East Hartford stepped up to the challenge to beat Christine. Can he do it? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer!

A new Die Hard movie is in the works that’ll show John McClane in the present and when he was a young cop in the ’70s. Name the German terrorist who took hostages at a Christmas party in the original film.

Hans Gruber

Randy Quaid turned 67-years-old yesterday. He played Cousin Eddie in what popular comedy franchise starring Chevy Chase?

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Reruns of Home Improvement are heading to Hulu! What actor/comedian played the lead role?

Tim Allen

Lionel Richie has officially joined the American Idol judging panel alongside Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Who has more number one songs – Katy Perry or Lionel Richie?

Katy Perry

O.J. Simpson was released from prison Sunday morning, and coincidentally today would’ve been his attorney JOhnny Cochran’s birthday – hew as one of O.J.’s defense attorneys for the murder trial of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. Finish the phrase he used repeatedly during the trial, “If the glove don’t fit…”

“You must acquit.”

