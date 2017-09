Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 10-1-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

UNSTEADY-X-Ambassadors

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

REALIZE-Colbie Caillat

COLLIDE-Howie Day

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

BRIGHT-Echosmith

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

JUST YOU & I-Tom Walker

EVERTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

10 AM

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

YELLOW-Coldplay

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

ALREADY GONE-Kelly Clarkson

BREATH(2AM)-Anna Nalick

THE WALKER-Fitz & The Tantrums

FREE FALLIN’-John Mayer

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU-Level 42

11 AM

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran

WICKED GAME-Chris Isaak

CLARITY-Zedd f/Foxes

BACK HOME-Andy Grammer

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

THANK YOU-Dido

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!