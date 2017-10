Bruno Mars really hyped up the music scene with “Versache on the Floor”. We decided to put a little spin on the track with a parody in the key of Versache! When you get a chance, listen and weigh in who does it better!

Random Muppet Audition

Devin Coon, Killingworth, Connecticut, Audition

96.5 TIC-FM Weekend DJ, Jimmy, Audition