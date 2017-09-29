IMPACT: Miley Cyrus Releases ‘Younger Now’ Read More

The Fame Files: Rod Stewart (1993)

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: Rod Stewart

British rock singer- songwriter Rod Stewart was named the 17th most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 All Time Top Artists, and he joined Craig and Company to talk about touring with his family, why he thinks he’ll live into his 90s, and what he considers to be his all time greatest song.

Despite being a rock legend, Rod Stewart believes he’s a bit more behaved than he was in his younger years. He plays soccer, doesn’t smoke, and although he enjoys a bottle of wine from time to time, he plans to live well into his 90s.

But we don’t even have to go there– this guy’s already a living legend. So what would the Rod Stewart chapter in the book of rock and roll say? That he considers himself an entertainer more than a songwriter. And that “Maggie May” is his number one song of all time.

