Rider Sean Willingham’s Shares PBR Preview With Gina J

PBR is coming to Hartford this weekend and pro rider, Sean Willingham, called Gina J to talk all about it!

If you aren’t familiar, PBR is not to be mistaken for a rodeo; it’s over two hours of intense bull riding action – and it’s one night only at the XL Center! Hartford is a premier stop on the 2017 Velocity Tour, featuring some of the top bull riders in the world against some of the best bulls in the industry.

“We go pretty much all year long – we don’t really get a break. It’s how we make our living, so if you’re sitting at home, you’re not making any money,” Sean explains.

“Some riders start at a very young age, learning on sheep or calves, then moving up to bulls when they’re ready. Some start as young as five-years-old.”

FAST FACTS:

• 70 tons of dirt is brought in each weekend for a PBR event

• Over 50 bucking bulls are brought to the event

• It takes 7 semi-trucks to load in all the supplies for the event

• It takes a crew of 30 guys set up for 36 hours for the show to take place

• An average PBR bucking bull weighs 1700-2000 lbs.

• An average bull rider weighs 140 lbs.

Listen to Gina J’s complete interview with Sean above and don’t miss the action tomorrow in Hartford!